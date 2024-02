It wasn't the prettiest performance, but Arkansas (14-13, 5-9 SEC) held homecourt to defeat the Missouri Tigers on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks have won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season and completed back-to-back regular season sweeps against each opponent — the other being Texas A&M.

Temple transfer Khalif Battle continued his impressive play with a career performance, as he finished with 42 points and six rebounds. It was the first 40-point performance by a Razorback player since Mason Jones did it against Auburn on Feb.4, 2020, and the third in Arkansas history.

Battle was one of three Razorbacks in double figures, as forward Makhi Mitchell added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists before fouling out. Tramon Mark scored 10 points and collected seven rebounds as well.

It was a back and forth affair for much of the first half, but Arkansas eventually took control in the second on its way to a double-digit victory. 88 points is the second-most points Arkansas has scored in an SEC game this season, with the first coming on the road against Missouri earlier in the year — a 91-84 Hog victory.

Arkansas fans had plenty to cheer about following the record-breaking win...