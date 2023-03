The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) dropped their final game of the regular season to No. 23 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Razorbacks only led for a minute total, and let the Kentucky lead grow early in the second half. After a chippy first half where both teams were assessed technicals, the Wildcats emerged on top with a nine-point victory inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas struggled making free throws and layups, two of the easiest ways to score in basketball, and could not make up enough ground to come back. The Hogs finished 8-10 in SEC play to record their first losing season in conference since head coach Eric Musselman's first year. Arkansas finished the regular season losing five of its last seven games.

The Razorbacks will be either a nine or 10 seed in the SEC Tournament depending on the finish of the rest of Saturday's games. As always, Twitter had plenty to say: