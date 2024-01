The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) lost their second game in a row, dropping a road contest to the Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) in blowout fashion on Wednesday night, 77-51.

The Razorbacks were without leading scorer Tramon Mark, who missed the game due to migraines. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman went with a different lineup, as Khalif Battle, Keyon Menifield Jr., Devo Davis, Denijay Harris and Chandler Lawson trotted out first.

That lineup didn't last long though, as nine different Razorbacks saw the floor in the first five minutes of the game.

The Rebels started out the game on a 12-2 run and later saw that lead grow to 24-9 midway through the first half. The Hogs picked up the scoring but failed to chip into the deficit, though. As both teams hit the locker room, the Rebels held a 38-26 advantage.

The second half didn't go any better than the first, as the Rebels would increase their lead to 20 in the first five minutes. That lead increased to as many as 29 before the game ended with the Hogs being able to make it a 26-point loss in the end.

Barring a miraculous comeback, the Razorbacks' postseason hopes are most likely out the window, and the fanbase was sure to express its frustration on social media.