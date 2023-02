The Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7) ended a two-game losing streak with a dominant 84-65 win over Florida (14-13, 7-7) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

Led by forward Jalen Graham, the Hogs dominated the Gators in the second half, outscoring them 47-34. Graham posted a career-high 26 points in the contest to lead all scorers.

Anthony Black (14 points), Ricky Council IV (15 points) and Nick Smith Jr. (10-points) all saw great outings in the victory.

The Hogs outrebounded the Gators 40-25 in the contest, and they had 45 points off the bench. Arkansas shot 57.6% from the field and was 14-of-17 (82.4%) from the free throw line.

Here are reactions from social media on Arkansas' win, Graham's outing and much more.