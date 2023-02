Arkansas (19-9, 8-7) was dominant in its 97-65 win over Georgia (16-12, 6-9) on Tuesday, which marked the second game in a row that Nick Smith Jr. was inserted into the starting lineup, and it was also the second game in a row in which the Razorbacks completely controlled the entire game.

Smith finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, drawing high praise from everywhere. Meanwhile, the Hogs were barely unable to keep an odd stat alive in the recent history between these two programs. Also, Ricky Council IV had yet another explosive performance, scoring 22 points and adding some highlight dunks yet again.

Here's how people reacted to the win on social media, including reactions from a former player: