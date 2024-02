The Razorbacks' frontcourt was thin to start the game, as Jalen Graham missed the contest due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Eric Musselman opted for a smaller lineup, as Khalif Battle, El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark and Chandler Lawson were the Hogs' starting five.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-13, 3-9 SEC) fell below .500 overall with a loss on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Saturday, 71-67.

The Hogs started the game with a quick 4-0 lead but found themselves down 25-17 midway through the first half. The Razorbacks battled back with a 9-0 run to stay in it, and by the time the two teams headed for the locker room, Mississippi State held a 34-29 advantage.

In the second half, the Hogs stayed in it and eventually took a 48-46 lead fueled by the play of Makhi Mitchell. He scored nine straight points for the Hogs in just over a minute and a half. Mitchell finished the game with a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds.

It was a battle down the stretch between the Hogs and Bulldogs. Throughout the final eight minutes of the game, neither team led by more than three points.

Bulldogs guard Shakeel Moore sank two free throws with 7.7 seconds left to put Mississippi State up three and the Hogs could not complete the comeback.

There was a lighter presence on social media by Razorback fans, but those that were watching made sure to have their opinions heard.