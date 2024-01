Arkansas basketball's struggles continue. The Razorbacks went to Athens, Georgia, and did not lead the game for a single second as they fell 76-66 to the Bulldogs to make the record now 9-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

There were some positives and improvements. The team played with much better effort and there was a standout performance from guard Tramon Mark, who finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. Everything else was not great, though.

The Razorbacks struggled in every facet of the game. They shot just 15-22 from the free throw line (61.1%), 3-21 from three (14.3%), turned the ball over 15 times, allowed 25 points off turnovers, and was just 11-20 on layups.

It marks another game where Arkansas' opponent did not play outstanding, but the Razorbacks did not perform well at all. At this rate, missing the NCAA Tournament is very possible without immediate and significant improvement. The Razorbacks will head to Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday to face the Florida Gators at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN to try and get back on track.

Fans were not happy after the performance, either, and took to social media to have their voices heard.