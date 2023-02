Arkansas' five-game SEC winning streak came to an end Saturday after Mississippi State defeated the Razorbacks 70-64 in Fayetteville. Arkansas dropped to 17-8 (6-6) on the season after the loss.

Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. made his much-anticipated return, but to no avail. After beating Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, the Hogs were looking to break back into the AP Top 25, but the loss to the Bulldogs put them squarely back onto the bubble.

Here's how some around the country reacted to Arkansas' loss to the Bulldogs: