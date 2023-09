Things started poorly for the Razorbacks on Saturday and didn't get much better, as Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) handled Arkansas (2-3, 0-2 SEC) inside AT&T Stadium, 34-22.

The offense had plenty of struggles in the game, only producing six points in the first half and seven in the second. The lone offensive touchdown came late in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard shot from KJ Jefferson to Andrew Armstrong.

The defense had bright spots, as defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown to start the second half, but the offense failed to capitalize on most chances the Aggies gave them.

As always, those on social media had their own takes on how the game played out.