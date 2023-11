The losing streak has ended.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) took down the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) 39-36 in overtime inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, ending a six-game skid that started on Sept. 16.

The Hogs scored the first 14 points of the game — one on offense with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback KJ Jefferson to running back AJ Green, and a fumble recovery for a score from defensive back Jaylon Braxton — and while the offense didn't set records, it did enough to win.

In total, the Razorbacks gained 481 yards in the game while giving up 394 to the Gators. The Arkansas run game finally got going, rushing for 226 yards. Raheim "Rocket" Sanders was the Hogs' leading rusher with 103 yards, becoming the first 100-yard rusher this season.

As always, those on social media made sure to vent their frustrations and celebrate the success.