FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC) got back in the win column on Saturday, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) inside Bud Walton Arena, 78-75.

Senior guard Devo Davis made his return in the matchup, his first appearance since Jan. 24 against Ole Miss. He came in off the bench and scored four points, hauled in four rebounds and recorded three assists.

The Hogs scored the first points of the game off a layup by Chandler Lawson, but the game was close through the first half until Arkansas went on a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to six, 25-19.

It took until the 2:18 mark of the first half for Georgia to connect from three. The Bulldogs shot just 36% from the field in the first half, and the two teams headed to the locker rooms with Arkansas leading 34-29.

Arkansas stayed hot coming out of the break, growing its lead to 12 points, 46-34, with 17:11 to play. The Bulldogs would battle back, though, eliminating that lead with a three to go up 66-65 with 3:57 remaining.

From there the two teams danced with the lead until a layup by Makhi Mitchell gave the Hogs the lead for good, and three points off free throws gave the Hogs the win.

As usual, those on social media were quick to offer their opinions on the game.