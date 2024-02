The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6 SEC) took care of business on the road against the Missouri Tigers (8-13, 0-8 SEC) on Wednesday evening inside Mizzou Arena with a 91-84 win.

True freshman Layden Blocker earned his first start at point guard and made the most of his opportunity, as he finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists.

Forward Trevon Brazile was once again inactive with knee soreness and did not suit up against his former team. Guard Davonte Davis was also absent for the victory after stepping away from the program last week.

The Razorbacks started the game hot, as they jumped out to a 20-10 lead midway through the first. The Hogs ended the half on a 12-2 run that stretched their lead to 47-28.