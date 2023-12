The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) managed to hold off Lipscomb (7-6) with a narrow 69-66 win on Saturday evening at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 20 points in the second half, but a 17-0 run by the Bisons made it much more interesting. Things were interesting until the final possession, when the Bisons had a chance to hit a three to send the game into overtime, but missed the shot at the buzzer.

It was a strong performance from the Razorback front court, as Makhi Mitchell and Jalen Graham combined for 23 points on 11-12 shooting. Guard Tramon Mark led Arkansas in scoring with 17 points.

Sloppiness was a major part of the second half collapse, as Arkansas turned the ball over 14 times, with eight of those coming in the second half. On the evening as a whole, the Razorbacks played sufficient defense, holding Lipscomb to low shooting numbers across the board, but only forcing nine turnovers. Arkansas also allowed the Bisons to score late, while it had extended scoring droughts.

Fans were equal parts ecstatic in the first half, and confused at the second half collapse. Here are the social media reactions: