FAYETTEVILLE — No. 14 Arkansas defeated Old Dominion in a competitive 86-77 game at Bud Walton Arena on Monday evening.

The Razorbacks struggled defending the three, allowing the Monarchs to shoot 45.8% from three, the highest percentage allowed by the Hogs on the season.

Louisville transfer guard El Ellis led Arkansas in scoring with 17 points, while veteran Devo Davis had 16 points of his own. Makhi Mitchell added in 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, even though Arkansas got out-rebounded, 39-35.

