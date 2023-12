FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4) won their final game of 2023 with a much-needed 106-90 victory over UNC-Wilmington (9-3) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr., who made his first career start at Arkansas, dropped 32 points in the contest. In total, five Razorbacks —Menifield (32), Tramon Mark (18), Jalen Graham (16), Devo Davis (13) and Trevon Brazile (12) — scored in double figures.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 52.4% from the field and 35% from three in the contest. They held UNC-Wilmington to 42.4% and 35.7%, respectively.

As always, those on social media had plenty to say about the game.