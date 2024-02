FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) could not defend home court on Wednesday, as the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers won in blowout fashion, 92-63.

Arkansas senior guard Davonte Davis made his first start since returning to the team last Saturday. He finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Razorbacks battled for the first 10 minutes of the game and started the contest 3-of-3 from the three-point line, but a 14-4 Tennessee run helped push the Volunteers lead to 10 with six minutes to go until halftime.

Arkansas would not go down quietly, though, and chipped into the lead to trail by as few as five, and went into the locker trailing by six, 46-40.

The score was 46-38, but the referees overturned a basket interference call to give the Hogs an extra two points.

Coming out of the break, Tennessee stayed hot while the Hogs did not. The Vols outscored the Hogs 23-9 in the first seven minutes of the second half to lead by 20.

Tennessee would balloon that lead to as many as 32 before the game ended and didn't allow the Hogs to make any meaningful run in the second half to stay competitive.

The loss drops Arkansas to 12-12 on the season and 3-8 in conference play.