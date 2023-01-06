Arkansas is moving on from cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman after he spent just one season in Fayetteville, sources told HawgBeat.

John Brice of FootballScoop first reported the news.

The move comes as Bowman is reportedly pursuing other coaching opportunities following the hire of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

This season, the Razorbacks had the nation's worst pass defense under the coaching of Bowman and former defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who also coached safeties. The Hogs ranked 131st out of 131 FBS team for passing yards allowed per game (294.7).

After Arkansas lost a pair of starters to injuries early in Jalen Catalon and LaDarrius Bishop, it was unable to figure things out in the secondary. Though starting cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern and Quincey McAdoo were two of the bright spots among the defensive backs, the group was still historically bad.

The Hogs allowed at least 300 yards passing to opponents in six games this season. The most recent occasion was when Kansas' Jalon Daniels threw for 544 yards in the Hogs' 55-53 overtime win over the Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.

Bowman joined the Hogs after spending the 2021 season at Marshall. He was part of improving the Thundering Herd’s pass defense to No. 28 in the FBS and second in the Conference USA during his lone season there.

The move from Marshall to Arkansas was a fast track for Bowman, who had no FBS coaching experience prior to the past two seasons.

Bowman is the fourth Arkansas coach to move on from the Hogs following the season. Odom took the head coach position at UNLV and linebackers coach Michael Scherer followed him to be the defensive coordinator for the Rebels. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains also moved on to the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina.

Strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was also fired following the Missouri game.

Since Odom’s departure, Arkansas brought in Williams from UCF and Woodson from Florida State. Williams is expected to coach linebackers, while Woodson will likely coach defensive backs at some capacity.

It is unclear how Arkansas plans to fill the opening that Bowman’s departure is leaving.