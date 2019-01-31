CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



George Pickens Rivals.com

MORE: Top SEC targets as National Signing Day approaches Not only are there uncommitted prospects out there that are looking to make decisions leading up to National Signing Day, but there are some committed prospects that are deciding if they want to stay with that program or flip to another. We take a look at half a dozen committed prospects from the Southeast that are strongly considering at least one other program as we close in on Feb. 6.

Committed to: Tennessee The buzz: Cox has been committed to Tennessee since April 2018, so he has been on the Vols' commitment list for a long time. Odds seem to favor that he will not be on that list come Feb. 7. On Signing Day, Cox is expected to flip and sign with either Auburn or Ole Miss. Auburn is the in-state program and has long been considered Tennessee’s biggest threat, but do not sleep on the Rebels. Ole Miss assistant Freddie Roach has done an excellent job recruiting Cox, and with defensive line being a big need in Oxford, Ole Miss is very much in play.

Committed to: Ole Miss The buzz: Mingo is still committed to Ole Miss, but will he stay with the Rebels? He visited Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago and he is expected to visit Georgia this weekend. Mississippi State looks to be the biggest threat to Ole Miss at this time. The Rebels had a change at offensive coordinator, but Rich Rodriguez laid his plan out to Mingo last weekend and it was well received. The visit seemed to go well in Oxford, but Mingo is not ready to completely shut things down yet. Joe Moorhead and his staff have made a strong push too.

Committed to: Auburn The buzz: Pickens has been one of the most talked about prospects in the country the last month and a half. After not signing with Auburn in December, Pickens, without hardly saying anything, has captured the interest of much of the country. LSU was viewed as the biggest threat at one time, but the Tigers appear to have fallen down his list. Georgia and Tennessee are two programs to watch now. He was in Athens a couple of weeks ago and Tennessee will host the five-star wide receiver this weekend. Can Auburn hold on? It looks to be 50-50 right now and Pickens has everyone guessing as we inch closer to Signing Day.

Committed to: Georgia The buzz: Plumlee was at Ole Miss last weekend and there is a lot of buzz around the Rebels right now. He spent time with the football and baseball staff in Oxford and the Rebels have put themselves in good position here. The Georgia commit will visit Florida State this weekend and the Seminoles are still searching for a quarterback in this class. Mississippi State, like Ole Miss, is a threat to Georgia. With Georgia signing two quarterbacks in December and asking Plumlee to blue shirt, we expect the dual-threat quarterback to flip come Feb. 6.

Committed to: Arkansas The buzz: Spivey has been a strong commit to Arkansas for almost six months. Ole Miss came on late in the fall and the Rebels have given the Alabama running back a lot to think about. He was in Oxford last weekend and he has not said much since the visit. What does that mean? Nobody really knows, but there is some real chatter about Ole Miss has a legitimate shot at flipping Spivey from Arkansas. Spivey is very close to Jeff Traylor, the running backs coach under Chad Morris, so we will see if the Hogs can hang on.