MORE: Five Midwest commitment predictions Today we bring you a five-pack of predictions from the Southeast region, including two Rivals100 prospects.

Weaver's list has been trimmed quickly over the last few months and it seems like his recruitment is down to a battle between Kentucky and Miami.

With the Wildcats off to a hot start, especially on defense, the lure of staying close to home and being a star in the team's defense is something weighing heavily on Weaver's decision. However, he was on an official visit to Miami over the weekend to watch the Canes' thrilling victory over Florida State and he spent most of his childhood in South Florida before his family moved to Kentucky. So does he go back home to the Sunshine State, or stay home in the Bluegrass State?

While The U has the momentum following the impressive visit, I'm going to trust my gut and say Kentucky wins out in the end. Prediction: Kentucky

Henry's recruitment has been shrouded in mystery as he keeps a tight lid on where he will eventually end up. But the nation's No. 1 tight end did make a visit to Stanford over the weekend for the school's game against Utah and got a firsthand look at the how the team uses elite tight ends. Normally, it would seem like a slam dunk for the Cardinal, but Henry's ties to Arkansas are deep, considering he's had two brothers play for the Hawgs (including one still on the roster) and his father was also a Razorback. That's why I'm going to go against conventional wisdom on this one and assume that his loyalty to the program and the chance to be a part of the rebuild in Fayetteville will be too much for him to pass up. Prediction: Arkansas

Lee has been a regular in Baton Rouge for the last couple of years and the Tigers have been considered the favorite for some time. Lee is still talking to Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee among others, but the home-state school will be very difficult to beat. Ed Orgeron and his staff have gotten off to a great start this season, so that has only helped LSU’s chances. Lee is wanted in Baton Rouge and it hard not seeing Lee ending up there. You can’t ever rule out Alabama, and Amite did send Devonta Smith to Tuscaloosa, but at this time, LSU is trending in a big way. Prediction: LSU

Bush almost made a commitment late in the summer, but he held off and he has since slowed things down. Georgia had him on campus recently, Oklahoma has picked things back and Virginia has locked in an official date this weekend, but Arkansas has really come on strong. Over the last month or so, the Razorbacks have gotten to work and shown a lot of interest in the Louisiana defensive back. The official visit to Fayetteville is about a month away, and that is a visit we will be watching closely. It really looks and sounds behind the scenes that Chad Morris, Ron Cooper and that staff at Arkansas have made a strong impression on Bush. Prediction: Arkansas