Right from the start — literally — of Arkansas' second and final closed scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, the special teams was having a good outing.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown on a live rep, according to head coach Sam Pittman.

"Obviously, as happy as I am for the kickoff return team, the kickoff team gave up a 100-yard return," Pittman said. "But that was a good way to start the scrimmage."

A team representative added after Saturday's press conference that the kickoff initially sailed out of bounds. The name of kicker was not given, though it was not Cam Little, who is expected to serve as the primary kickoff specialist.

Sategna was given the ball and both teams ran through the play as if it was a true live rep. The Fayetteville High School product put his legit track speed on display, something Hog fans are hoping to see much more of in 2023.

"He can be extremely the playmaker," quarterback KJ Jefferson said. "Just how versatile he is for a receiver, then for him to go back there and return kicks and start the scrimmage with s kickoff return as big as it was.

"It’s a blessing an honor to have Isaiah, the type of teammate he is that’s willing to do anything for the team. To go out there and return kicks and get some reps in at punt return and at receiver. Having a versatile guy like that that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team out."

As he has all fall camp, Cam Little continued to hit kicks from 50-plus yards with ease. Little connected on kicks from 59, 36 and 26 yards out.

"I have so much trust in him, but the line’s moved back now," Pittman said. "If you’re anywhere around the 40-yard line, this dude is going to blast it now. Today was no different. We were on the 41 and field goal, and it was like… I don’t know how long he can kick it from, but I can guarantee he can kick it 60 because he does it every day."

Little hit a 58-yarder in last Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp and Pittman said he can't believe the leg of his junior kicker from Moore, Oklahoma.

"He’s just a little ‘ol bitty fella," Pittman said. "But man, he can kick. I’ll tell you what, he’s fast, too. Maybe we can have a fake with him. He’s fast and he’s powerful and, man, he’s kicking good. He’s hitting them, and he’s got a leg. He’s earned the kickoff spot, too."

Pittman even added that the Arkansas punters performed well during Saturday's scrimmage and he singled out sophomore Max Fletcher — the projected starter — and junior Devin Bale — a transfer from Northern Colorado.

Special teams has been an up-and-down group for some time now in Fayetteville, but things seem to be trending in the right direction. Little is a former Freshman All-SEC player, Fletcher has an extremely high ceiling and the team might even have some legit weapons in the return game.

Saturday's scrimmage was the second and final scrimmage of fall camp, which is now technically over. There are two weeks left until the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.