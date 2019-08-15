FAYETTEVILLE — Most of the attention in fall camp has been focused on Arkansas’ quarterback battle, but there is also an intriguing competition at punter.

Reid Bauer won the starting job as a true freshman last season, but struggled with an SEC-worst 38.9-yard average. That prompted the Razorbacks to look for some immediate help at the position and they found it with transfer Sam Loy.

Loy was a two-year starter at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 41.0 yards per punt, before sitting out last season after transferring to Colorado. He then followed special teams analyst Daniel Da Prato to Fayetteville.

It’s hard to get a great feel for the competition from the limited time they’ve punted during the portions of practice open to the media, but tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said Thursday that it’s too close to call right now.