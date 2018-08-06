A'Montae Spivey named Arkansas as his leader after a visit with his mother to Fayetteville June 7. LSU got the 6-foot-1, 200 pound running back out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central on campus late in June and the Tigers offered. That caused Spivey to hit the pause button for a second, but after returning home, discussing his situation with those close to him and having time to think it all over, he came back to the Razorbacks.

"I chose Arkansas for many reasons," said Spivey. "I have loved their availability. They are always available if I wanted to call and when I was there. I also like the opportunity there to play early. I feel I can really play there. The coaching staff is another big reason why I chose Arkansas. I feel comfortable there, my mom feels comfortable there and we both just love it.

"My mom loved it when we were out there. She loved the coaching staff, she trusts them and she loved the academics. She feels I will be taken care of there.

"The overall visit changed things for me. I knew then that I wanted to go there. That visit really pushed them over the top.

"I met some of the players, I hung around the coaches and I just felt good. I feel the players there, the coaches and the incoming recruits can build the Arkansas program up. I have already been talking to guys like Mataio Soli and Shamar Nash about that and we are excited about the future there.

"I really like coach Morris's offense. He has had some 1,000 yard running backs and I feel like I am a good fit in his offense. I think coach Morris can turn the whole program around at Arkansas. He did good things at SMU, he had great offenses at Clemson and he is a very good coach.

"I grew up in the south, so I have dreamed of being an SEC player and now it is happening. I have worked to be on that stage and I am ecstatic about my commitment to Arkansas. God blessed me with the ability and I have put the work in, so being able to go to Arkansas, to play in the SEC is one of the best feelings I could have.

"I committed to the Arkansas coaches late in June. I texted coach Traylor first and we got on the phone and he relayed what was going on to coach Morris because he was on vacation. I have talked to both on the phone now and coach Traylor was super excited, being that he’s only taking one back in our class.

"It's exciting but a relaxing feeling all at that the same time to put my commitment out there because you have to make the decision of going here or there, but now I can focus on my season with my team."