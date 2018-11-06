"I may take another visit or something, but I am still strong with Arkansas."

"I am still strong with Arkansas," said Spivey. "I think our class is going to be a strong one and I feel we can do great things at Arkansas if we stick together.

A'montae Spivey was wearing LSU gloves in his final regular season game recently. He did visit Baton Rouge for a game earlier this season, so does Arkansas have anything to worry about?

Spivey was in Fayetteville for his official visit when the Razorbacks played host to No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide won the game 65-31, but Spivey saw some real positives that weekend.

"Arkansas putting 31 points up on Alabama was a statement. The offense moved the ball and made some plays. I liked that part of the game.

"The crowd was also great. I have to say Arkansas has the craziest fans out there. That was one of my favorite parts of the visit. I know when coach Chad Morris turns things around, the fans will be even crazier.

"It was a tough loss, but the team played well and the fans were there. I liked that."

Arkansas finished with 162 yards rushing against Alabama. That group is coached by Jeff Traylor and he has been key in Spivey's recruitment.

"Me and coach Traylor have gotten close," said Spivey. "We talk at least every other day and we have a great relationship. He has been so personal with me from the beginning. He always asks about my family, school, the season and things like that.

"With him, he never really had to recruit me. We just have a great relationship. He was a big part of why I committed."

If there is a threat to Arkansas, it is LSU according to Spivey. He said LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson reaches out to him every three to four days. He likes how they are playing, but Spivey will be tough for anyone to take away from Arkansas.

"I do like LSU and they have a great team this season, so with those things and me knowing coach Robinson so well, it is hard not to be interested.

"They are really the only school still recruiting me. All the others have backed off because they know I am strong with Arkansas."