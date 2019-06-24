As we head into a month-long dead period, it's time to take a fresh look at the Razorbacks' current state of recruiting. Prospects won't be back on the Hill until the 2nd-annual pre-fall camp barbecue (the WooPignic, if you will) on July 26 but that doesn't mean some of them won't make decisions before getting back to Fayetteville.

Taking a look at the Arkansas's 2020 class, they are still ahead of where the 2019 class was at this time last year in terms of the number of commits with nine, instead of five, going into July. However, July was a huge month last year with 4-stars T.Q. Jackson, Eric Gregory, Collin Clay, Zach Zimos and Treylon Burks all calling the Hogs, as well as commitments from two more 3-star defensive linemen, Zach Williams and Marcus Miller.



