FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team opened its 2023 fall season Friday afternoon with an intrasquad scrimmage that resulted in a 2-1 victory for the Grey squad over the Red squad.

It was an afternoon of checking the roster over and over to put a name to a face/jersey number. The Diamond Hogs brought in 10 transfers and 14 freshmen for head coach Dave Van Horn's 22nd season at Arkansas.

Below are the results and stats from the Diamond Hogs' first scrimmage of fall ball on Friday.