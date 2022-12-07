Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg was awarded the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is presented annually to the league’s most outstanding blocker as determined by the conference’s head coaches.

Stromberg is the fourth Razorback to win the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, joining Sebastian Tretola (2011), Jonathan Luigs (2007) and Shawn Andrews (2002-03).

The Tulsa, Okla., native was also named First Team All-SEC by the SEC coaches, Associated Press and Pro Football Focus this week.

Stromberg did not allow a sack or quarterback hit on 898 snaps this season and he helped the Hogs average 453.8 yards of total offense per game. He was also named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice this season.

The Hogs have had a 100-yard rusher in 10 of their last 13 games dating back to the 2021 season behind the blocking of Stromberg.

The Jacobs Blocking Trophy was originated in 1935 by Dr. William P. Jacobs, the founder and president (1935-45) of Presbyterian College. Each year, the winner is elected in a poll of league coaches.

Stromberg declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Nov. 29, and he will not compete in the team's AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28.