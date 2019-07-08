A trio of Arkansas players have been recognized for their play in various summer leagues across the country.

Infielder Zack Gregory was selected to play in the Northwoods League All-Star Game, while outfielder Christian Franklin and pitcher Elijah Trest were chosen to participate in the California Collegiate League Prospect Game and Scouts Showcase.

Perhaps the best summer for any of the Razorbacks belongs to Gregory, who actually got a head start because he redshirted this season and joined the Bismarck Larks while his teammates were still in the NCAA Tournament.

He has been an on-base machine, reaching in all but two of his 33 games this season. In fact, Gregory’s on-base percentage of .544 leads the entire Northwoods League by 52 points.

That was on full display Sunday night when he returned to the lineup for the first time after missing a week with a black eye and swelling from colliding with the right fielder. Although he went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, Gregory still walked three times.

Until recently, he was hitting .360 and near the to top of the league in batting average. It has since dipped to .333 over his last three games, but that still leads the team.

The only glaring negative from Gregory’s summer has been his defense. Starting games at second base, third base and shortstop, he has committed 11 errors and has a .918 fielding percentage.

He was selected to the All-Star game as a shortstop for the Great Plains Division. The game is July 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Franklin and Trest are teammates on the Santa Barbara Foresters and will also be teammates for the CCL Nationals in the showcase game, which is July 10 at the MLB Youth Academy in Compton, Calif. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and it’ll be televised on Fox Sports West.

Although his batting average fell to .274 by the end of the season, Franklin made an adjustment late in the year that helped him go 4 for 7 at the College World Series.

He has carried that hot streak into the summer, as he has hits in seven of nine games - including four multi-hit games. Franklin is hitting .324 overall and five of his 12 hits have been for extra bases.

Those stats tell only half the story of how well he’s seeing the ball right now. He is an incredible 9 for 16 (.563) with runners in scoring position and, according to the CCL’s official stats, half of the balls he’s put in play have been hard hit and 90 percent have been either hard or medium hit.

Trest - who is slated to pitch the fourth inning of the showcase - has made only four appearances, but is apparently a pitcher the Foresters’ coach trusts in high pressure situations.

In both of his last two appearances, he has inherited a bases-loaded, no-out jam. Last Wednesday, it didn’t go well for him, as he walked in a run on four pitches, gave up a bases-clearing double and allowed a two-run homer.

Things went much better for Trest on Saturday, as he retired all three batters he faced. Only one of the inherited runners scored, doing so on a sacrifice fly. That actually tied the game in the seventh inning, but he ended up getting the win when he threw a scoreless eighth inning to preserve a 3-2 lead.

A former two-way player, Trest is still only about five months into being a pitcher only. He is a player head coach Dave Van Horn is counting on to make a big jump going into his sophomore season.

