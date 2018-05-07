FAYETTEVILLE – After missing the last two weeks with an illness believed to be mono, Matt Cronin could return to action this weekend against Texas A&M.

Head coach Dave Van Horn said at the Swatter’s Club meeting Monday that they are targeting Sunday as a potential return date, but everything is still up in the air.

There is a protocol Arkansas has to follow when dealing with a player who has mono and that includes keeping him out certain number of days after he started showing symptoms.

If the doctors do clear him, Van Horn said he wouldn’t hesitate to use him Sunday if a situation arose that required his skillset.

“If he’s our best option, I’ll use him,” Van Horn said. “If the other guys have already thrown, and they probably will by then, he’s the best guy.”

While he hasn’t been playing in games or practicing with the team, Cronin has been playing catch on his own and staying in shape so there hopefully isn’t a drop in his play when he does return.

Another thing he has been doing is focusing on his diet, as mono typically causes people to lose weight.

“He’s been trying to eat because he lost some weight at first,” Van Horn said. “He’s starting to get it back and looking stronger and ready to go.”

With nine saves and a 2.76 ERA, Cronin is one of the top closers in the SEC and was actually named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list the same week Van Horn revealed he would miss an extended period of time.

Jake Reindl and Barrett Loseke have filled in admirably for him, but Van Horn admitted the Razorbacks could have used him last weekend at LSU.

“We felt if we had one more guy, we wouldn’t have had to double up and maybe we could have gotten another game down there,” Van Horn said.

Who’s On First?

Arkansas will likely have a new first baseman in its series against Texas A&M this weekend, as Van Horn is not pleased with the play of Jared Gates and Jordan McFarland.

The pair has split time at the position, but neither has taken firm control of the starting job.

Although McFarland, a sophomore from Illinois, has been the better hitter with a .307 batting average, he has struggled in SEC play lately. His average isn’t much lower (.290), but he has only four RBIs and he has made some defensive and base running mistakes.

Gates has a dreadful .208 average for the season and only five RBIs in conference play.

“We’ve got to get a little bit better production over there and a little better defense,” Van Horn said. “We’re not getting the production. You look at the numbers, there’s not a lot of RBIs there and that’s a position that needs to produce and make plays. It just hasn’t happened.”

Van Horn said it was “safe to say” he would make a change. It will likely be for defensive purposes, meaning Hunter Wilson or Jack Kenley could get the start.

He also didn’t rule out the possibility of using an offensive lineup with Heston Kjerstad at first, Luke Bonfield in left field and Evan Lee at designated hitter. Lee played first base some early in the season, but did live up to defensive expectations.

No. 3 Starter

For about four innings Sunday, Isaiah Campbell looked like the pitcher Arkansas expected to get last season before he went down with a season-ending injury.

However, he gave up back-to-back doubles with two outs in the fourth to allow one run and then unraveled in the fifth inning. When the dust settled, he had given up another four runs to put the Razorbacks in a hole they couldn’t quite dig out of.

Despite that rough inning, Van Horn said he would probably stick with Campbell as his No. 3 weekend starter.

“His stuff was real good, 92 to 95 (miles per hour) downhill, good cutter,” Van Horn said. “You’ve just got to be able to work out a jam every now and then. I think where he’ll be is on a real short leash.”