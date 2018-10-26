Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites. MORE: SEC team recruiting rankings



THE STORYLINE

Coach Chad Morris’ first season at Arkansas has not gone all that well. The Razorbacks are 2-6 overall and winless in the SEC. They’ve beaten only Eastern Illinois and Tulsa. Arkansas lost by 27 to North Texas, it scored only three against Auburn, Alabama put up 65 on the Razorbacks a few weeks ago. The Razorbacks are underdogs at home against Vanderbilt this weekend.

But recruiting has been absolutely outstanding. Ranked No. 12 nationally, if Arkansas gets to Signing Day in that spot, it would be the highest finish for the Razorbacks in Rivals.com history dating back to 2002. The SEC team finished No. 16 in 2009. Last recruiting cycle, Arkansas closed at No. 61. The success of Arkansas’ recruiting has been staggering. The state’s top player, four-star tight end Hudson Henry, recently picked the Razorbacks over Stanford and others. There are 10 four-stars currently in the class as Morris and his staff have stolen top players from the states of Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and others. Arkansas has a higher-ranked class than Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Florida and others in the SEC and the recruiting momentum does not seem to be slowing. How is Arkansas getting it done?

TAKE ONE: NIKKI CHAVANELLE, HAWGBEAT.COM

“I am actually very surprised at how well Arkansas has managed to do in recruiting this cycle. I was concerned that they wouldn't have enough time to create relationships, but their persistence and genuine approach to relationship-building has gone a long way. “They've capitalized on momentum, big recruiting weekends and they're able to pitch with a lot of early playing time for those who are developed enough - and there are several who are. They locked down their top in-state targets, with the exception of Stacey Wilkins, and then relied on connections in their footprint states like Texas, Tennessee and soon Louisiana as well, to grab some lesser-recruited/slept-on guys who weren't the first option at some other big-time programs.

"There's a ton of talent out there, so they offered a bunch of guys early, stayed on them no matter what went on in their recruitments and they've been able to close. Even if and when the team gets better, I still think they'll be able to maintain the type of success they're seeing right now.”

TAKE TWO: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM