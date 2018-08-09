Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

It would not be a surprise if Arkansas finishes last in the SEC West this season, but first-year coach Chad Morris is selling a vision in Fayetteville - and people are buying in.

The Razorbacks have been doing tremendously well on the recruiting trail, especially this summer and they have moved to No. 7 in the conference and No. 16 nationally, right behind powerhouse Ohio State. Arkansas’ current class is ranked ahead of South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and others in the SEC.

What’s been especially surprising is that Morris is known as an offensive-minded coach but it’s on the defense where the Razorbacks have been cleaning up in recent months and Arkansas is getting a ton of out-of-state talent.

Four-star linebacker Zach Zimos is from Texas, four-star defensive ends Collin Clay and Eric Gregory play in Oklahoma and Florida, respectively. Four-star cornerback Adonis Otey is out of Tennessee. Arkansas landed nine commitments in July and already three in August.

Has Morris’ recruiting success been a complete surprise or was this expected since he’s always been known as a good recruiter with tremendous high school ties?