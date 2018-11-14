Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.

Former Clemson quarterback and graduate transfer Kelly Bryant still has visits remaining but he now has a decision date and his recruitment is taking more shape in recent days.

But where will Bryant eventually end up?

Arkansas is considered one of the frontrunners since Razorbacks coach Chad Morris helped recruit Bryant to Clemson when he was an assistant coach with the Tigers. But that’s certainly not the only SEC school in contention.

Bryant had an excellent trip to Missouri recently and that offense could be attractive. North Carolina provides an immediate opportunity to step in and make an impact. Visits to Auburn, Mississippi State and Miami are still coming up so nothing is written in stone yet.

Arkansas has done a phenomenal job in this recruiting class as the Razorbacks – despite a 2-8 record and being winless in the SEC – have the No. 10 recruiting class nationally, fifth in the SEC.

The addition of Bryant would be huge in Fayetteville. Can Arkansas get it done or will Bryant take his talents elsewhere?