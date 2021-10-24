Takeaways, box score from Arkansas' exhibition scare vs. DII East Central

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas needed a second half comeback to narrowly defeat East Central University in an exhibition game Sunday afternoon.

After trailing by as many as 14, the Razorbacks rallied and hung on late for a 77-74 win over the Division II school inside Bud Walton Arena.

It was the 33rd straight exhibition victory for Arkansas, but much different than the previous 32 - which it won by an average of 32.5 points.

From the beginning of the game, the Hogs looked out of sorts on both sides of the court. The team is short on players, but head coach Eric Musselman was surprised at the way his team performed.

“I am shocked how poorly we shot the ball from the foul line and from three,” Musselman said. “Behind closed doors we have not seen lack of shooting like we did today. Whether it’s the Red-White, the live segment in practice, our Pro Day, we’ve never not shot the ball in a small sample size like we did today.”

Musselman said the team did not do any scouting leading into the game, and it showed. The Razorbacks trailed the Tigers by two points entering halftime, and they were down by 14 points with just over 11 minutes remaining.

A three-pointer by redshirt senior Josh Apple actually gave East Central a 72-71 lead with 57 seconds left in the game. Despite shooting 58.6 percent from the free throw line, the Hogs benefited from six straight free throws in the final 50 seconds to secure the victory.

It was not very pretty, but the game provided plenty of takeaways:

Williams looks like a legit big

Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams showed signs of being a great big man for Arkansas last season, and he looked impressive in this one. He played aggressively in the paint early in the game, but didn’t have a lot of scoring opportunities in limited minutes.

Williams opened the game with four of the Hogs’ first six points and made an impact on the glass. His defensive presence was felt by the Tigers in the paint and he led the team with three blocks, one coming at a critical time late in the second half.

“Jaylin was the biggest key of the comeback really,” grad transfer Au’Diese Toney said. “Blocking shots and just keeping the ball out of the rim. He gave us that spark and we went right on with him.”

Williams knocked down a jumper right in front of the 3-point line in the second half and passed up on a few open threes. He ended the game with 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting and had nine rebounds.

Three of his rebounds were offensive boards that led to second-chance points. This was key for the Hogs during their comeback down the stretch.