Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Takeaways, depth chart, highlights from Arkansas' 4th spring practice

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas football team held its fourth practice of the spring schedule Tuesday on the team's outdoor turf field in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about 2.5 hours of practice, and HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers.

"I feel like we brought energy from the beginning to the end," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said of Tuesday's practice. "Everybody had energy coming in and I feel like we started fast and we finished fast. I feel like the energy level we brought into practice, it followed throughout the whole practice."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from 11-on-11 team drills, 7-on-7 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Tuesday’s practice.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement