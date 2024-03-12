The Arkansas football team held its fourth practice of the spring schedule Tuesday on the team's outdoor turf field in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about 2.5 hours of practice, and HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers.

"I feel like we brought energy from the beginning to the end," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said of Tuesday's practice. "Everybody had energy coming in and I feel like we started fast and we finished fast. I feel like the energy level we brought into practice, it followed throughout the whole practice."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from 11-on-11 team drills, 7-on-7 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Tuesday’s practice.