Takeaways from Arkansas' 76-73 win over Auburn
The Arkansas Razorbacks survived and advanced with a 76-73 win over the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
After dropping three straight to end the regular season, the win was much-needed for Arkansas' confidence moving forward. Though they are still alive in the SEC Tournament, it wasn't a piece of cake for the Razorbacks, who nearly blew a 15-point lead
Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, quotes, stats, efficiency ratings and much more from Thursday's win, which was Arkansas' 20th of the season:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news