FAYETTEVILLE — In a game that featured 57 fouls and 73 free throws, Arkansas missed a contested three-pointer as time expired to come up short Wednesday night.

Isaiah Joe, the sharpshooter from Fort Smith, made five shots beyond the arc, but couldn’t connect on his final attempt to complete comeback, as the Razorbacks fell to South Carolina 79-77 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas never led and trailed almost start to finish, managing to tie it up briefly early in the second half but ultimately failing to get over the hump.

It is the Razorbacks’ third straight SEC loss, a stretch broken up by a win over TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, after winning three of their first four.

They’ll try to get back on track Saturday, but will have to do so on the road. Arkansas travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to face the Crimson Tide with a 5 p.m. tip on the SEC Network.

Foul Fest

The most incredible statistic Wednesday night was that there were 40 combined fouls…in the second half alone. That’s an average of two per minute.

At one point midway through the half, the three-man crew of Anthony Jordan, Owen Scott and Robert Felder were on pace to call the Razorbacks and Gamecocks for 42 fouls, so they actually slightly let up on their whistles down the stretch.

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that there were a lot because South Carolina entered the game having committed the third-most fouls per game out of 350 Division I teams, but the sheer volume in the second half was still shocking - especially when there were only 17 before halftime.

When the dust settled, two Gamecocks fouled out (Maik Kotsar, Wildens Leveque), as did one Arkansas player (Jalen Harris). Seven other players finished with four fouls.

Ugly Start

It’s hard to imagine a worse start to the game than what Arkansas experienced against the Gamecocks.

For the second straight game, the Razorbacks had to call a timeout in less than two minutes. This time, though, it was Mason Jones who had to use one because he picked up his dribble and had no where to pass the ball.

Head coach Eric Musselman was not happy about it. He yelled at his star player as he walked to the huddle and then the first-year coach angrily slapped a clipboard out of his assistant’s hands.

Offensively, the Razorbacks committed four early turnovers and missed their first six shots. They didn’t score until nearly five minutes in, when Jones finally made a layup, and ended up starting 1 of 10 from the floor - resulting in an 11-point deficit. The last of those was a bad miss by Jeantal Cylla on a three-pointer.

However, Jimmy Whitt Jr. managed to grab the offensive board and stick it back in. Including that bucket, Arkansas shot 9 of 21 (42.9 percent) the rest of the half.

Joe Off the Bench

Musselman stuck with the same lineup as the one he used in Saturday’s win over TCU, with Jalen Harris and Reggie Chaney starting in place of Desi Sills and Isaiah Joe again.

After missing that game with a knee injury, though, Joe was available Wednesday night. He came off the bench for the first time in his career, checking in less than two minutes into the game.

It took a little bit for him to knock off the rust from not playing in a week, as he missed his first three shots - all beyond the arc - and committed a turnover, but Joe eventually heated up. He knocked down 3 of 4 three-pointers in the final 10 minutes of the half and doubled up his scoring total the last game he played (5 points at Mississippi State) in the first half alone by scoring a team-high 10 points.

That carried through halftime, as he made another three-pointer less than 30 seconds into the second half. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, Joe quickly cooled off and didn’t score again until hitting a three with less than two minutes remaining.

He finished with 16 points on 5 of 16 shooting, with only two attempts - both misses - inside the arc, in 36 minutes.