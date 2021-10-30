Takeaways, box score from Arkansas' charity exhibition win over North Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — It appeared as though Arkansas would run away with a victory Saturday afternoon, but it ended up needing to hang on for another tight exhibition win.

After trailing by as many as 16 points early in the second half, North Texas clawed back within single digits before the Razorbacks finished it off 68-60 inside Bud Walton Arena.

It was the 34th straight exhibition victory for Arkansas, a streak that dates back to 2003, and capped a perfect preseason 2-0 preseason slate, but neither win came easy. Six days earlier, the Razorbacks had to rally from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat DII foe East Central University.

“I think for sure if you look at our performance last Sunday and then you look at our performance (today), I think it was night and day,” head coach Eric Musselman said. “We were a much better team.”

Facing the Mean Green, which reached the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament, Arkansas used an 18-0 run that started midway through the first half to take control of the game.

That gave the Razorbacks a 17-point lead and it remained a double-digit margin until About Ousmane’s layup pulled North Texas within 50-42 with 9:22 remaining. It was even a one-possession game with about four minutes left, but the Mean Green couldn’t get any closer than three points.

“We've had two games that have been semi-close,” Musselman said. “This is good. We've got good film, we can go back, we can study it, we can learn.”

Here are a few key takeaways and tidbits from Arkansas’ final exhibition…

Notae’s Big 1st Half

The Razorbacks were led by JD Notae, who scored a game-high 21 points. The reigning SEC Sixth Man of the Year did most of his damage before halftime, knocking down 4 of 6 three-pointers en route to a 16-point half.

“I just had a good shootaround,” Notae said. “I felt good and I was open, so coach just told me to shoot it.”

Notae has always been a gifted scorer, averaging 15.5 points in two seasons at Jacksonville and 12.8 points at Arkansas last year, but has sometimes had a tendency to take ill-advised shots.

Although it’s still a work in progress, Musselman said he continues to improve in that aspect of his game - while also getting creative.

“You always tell a player, ‘Don’t take a shot you don’t practice,’” Musselman said. “Then I looked over there the other day and he was taking Steph Curry shots at the logo and I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t tell him don’t take shots you don’t practice because he’s practicing it.’ Pretty smart on his part.”

All five of Notae’s second-half points came at the free throw line.

Despite finishing with only one steal, Musselman said he thought he was solid defensively, but added that he needs to be a better defensive rebounder. In 36 minutes of action, the 6-foot-2 guard had just two defensive boards.

Rebounding Struggles

It wasn’t just Notae who struggled to rebound against North Texas. Bringing back memories of Musselman’s first season, the Razorbacks were crushed on the boards 42-28.