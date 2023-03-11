For the second season in a row, the Arkansas Razorbacks were eliminated by Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, as the Hogs fell 67-61 to the Aggies at Bridgestone Arena on Friday evening.

After taking a 13-point lead into the halftime locker room, the Razorbacks were outscored by 19 points in the second half on their way to their fourth loss in the last five games.

Some went right and plenty went wrong for the Razorbacks on Friday, and HawgBeat has you covered with takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats, efficiency ratings and more: