News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-11 06:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

For the second season in a row, the Arkansas Razorbacks were eliminated by Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, as the Hogs fell 67-61 to the Aggies at Bridgestone Arena on Friday evening.

After taking a 13-point lead into the halftime locker room, the Razorbacks were outscored by 19 points in the second half on their way to their fourth loss in the last five games.

Some went right and plenty went wrong for the Razorbacks on Friday, and HawgBeat has you covered with takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats, efficiency ratings and more:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}