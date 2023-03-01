The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9) dropped a second straight Quad 1 road matchup on Tuesday, this time a 75-57 loss at No. 12 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6) inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Arkansas committed plenty of self-inflicted wounds, got in foul trouble, was dominated in the paint and it struggled to keep up with the Volunteers for 40 minutes.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, quotes, stats, efficiency ratings and much more from Tuesday's loss, which put the Hogs below .500 in SEC play again.