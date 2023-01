The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 1-5 in SEC play with a 79-76 loss at Missouri on Wednesday night inside Mizzou Arena.

After holding a 10-point advantage with five minutes to go in the game, the Hogs allowed the Tigers to crawl back and get revenge from Arkansas' Jan. 4 win in Fayetteville.

There is plenty to take away from Wednesday's game, including Arkansas' season-high in turnovers, another bad officiating performance, a freshman stepping up and more.