The Arkansas Razorbacks earned their third straight conference victory with an 81-70 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on an ice cold Tuesday night in Fayetteville.

With a banged up roster and a short turnaround, the Hogs managed to overcome 17 turnovers and a beatdown on the offensive boards in a game that they never even trailed in.

Plenty went on during Tuesday's contest, including a solid defensive performance, injuries playing a factor, a strong birthday performance and much more.

HawgBeat has you covered with takeaways, tidbits, observations, stats, notes, quotes and more from the Hogs' fourth conference win of the season.