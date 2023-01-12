The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks fell short of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 84-69, Wednesday in the first top-15 matchup at Bud Walton Arena since 1995.

Though the final score doesn't tell it, the game was competitive for the majority of the 40 minutes played. A lopsided number of free throw attempts and a trio of clutch 3-pointers helped power the Crimson Tide to victory in front of the Razorback faithful.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats and more from Arkansas' third loss in four conference games: