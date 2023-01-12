News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-12 06:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 84-69 loss to Alabama

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks fell short of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 84-69, Wednesday in the first top-15 matchup at Bud Walton Arena since 1995.

Though the final score doesn't tell it, the game was competitive for the majority of the 40 minutes played. A lopsided number of free throw attempts and a trio of clutch 3-pointers helped power the Crimson Tide to victory in front of the Razorback faithful.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats and more from Arkansas' third loss in four conference games:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}