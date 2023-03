The 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks saw their season come to an end following an 88-65 loss to the 4-seed UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

From the start, the Huskies did what they wanted in the paint and their defensive game plan worked to perfection against an overpowered Arkansas team.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways from the game, including notes, quotes, stats, observations, efficiency ratings and much more: