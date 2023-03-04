News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-04 17:47:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 88-79 loss to No. 23 Kentucky

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) dropped their final game of the regular season 88-79 in disappointing fashion to No. 23 Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Davonte Davis was ejected from the game, the Razorbacks performed poorly on offense and an opponent once again out-physicalled the Hogs.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, observations, efficiency ratings and much more from Saturday's loss, which resulted in the first below .500 finish in conference play under Eric Musselman.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}