Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 88-79 loss to No. 23 Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) dropped their final game of the regular season 88-79 in disappointing fashion to No. 23 Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.
Davonte Davis was ejected from the game, the Razorbacks performed poorly on offense and an opponent once again out-physicalled the Hogs.
Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, observations, efficiency ratings and much more from Saturday's loss, which resulted in the first below .500 finish in conference play under Eric Musselman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news