The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) dropped their final game of the regular season 88-79 in disappointing fashion to No. 23 Kentucky (21-10, 12-6) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Davonte Davis was ejected from the game, the Razorbacks performed poorly on offense and an opponent once again out-physicalled the Hogs.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, notes, observations, efficiency ratings and much more from Saturday's loss, which resulted in the first below .500 finish in conference play under Eric Musselman.