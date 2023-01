No. 15 Arkansas suffered its third straight loss by double-digits Saturday with a 97-84 defeat at the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The loss set the Hogs back to 12-5 on the year and 1-4 in conference play. Despite a strong first half and a stronger offensive showing than they've seen recently, the Razorbacks' defense fell apart in the final 20 minutes.

Here's HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, notes, quotes, stats and more from Arkansas' loss on Saturday.