Takeaways, standouts from EYBL Session Two in Memphis

The Arkansas coaching staff is hot in pursuit of several top 2026 prospects, many of whom were on display in Memphis on the Nike EYBL circuit this past weekend.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari and assistant coach Chin Coleman were both on the sidelines in Memphis, getting an up-close look at recent commit JJ Andrews, as well as plenty of other top recruits.

Over the course of the weekend, teams played four games, giving coaches a decent sample size of what these players could do against tough competition.

HawgBeat analyst Jackson Collier has a list of players the coaching staff was keeping an eye on, as well as brief scouting reports from those players' performances.

*Note - all the names listed are of players Arkansas' staff saw in person, but it is not an exhaustive list.*