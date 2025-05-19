Takeaways, standouts from EYBL Session Two in Memphis

The Arkansas coaching staff is hot in pursuit of several top 2026 prospects, many of whom were on display in Memphis on the Nike EYBL circuit this past weekend.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari and assistant coach Chin Coleman were both on the sidelines in Memphis, getting an up-close look at recent commit JJ Andrews, as well as plenty of other top recruits.
Over the course of the weekend, teams played four games, giving coaches a decent sample size of what these players could do against tough competition.
HawgBeat analyst Jackson Collier has a list of players the coaching staff was keeping an eye on, as well as brief scouting reports from those players' performances.
*Note - all the names listed are of players Arkansas' staff saw in person, but it is not an exhaustive list.*
JJ Andrews - 2026 Arkansas commit
Each time Andrews stepped on the court this past weekend, he looked like the best player on the floor. Calipari and Coleman were on hand to watch him on more than one occasion, and the in-state product showed out.
Over the course of four games, Andrews averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals with efficient shooting splits. He shot 53.8% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point line. His best performance came on Saturday night, when the four-star scored 32 points and added eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals while shooting 13-of-21 from the field and 4-of-5 from three.
It was more than just his offensive prowess that impressed this weekend, though, as his defense looked phenomenal. Andrews gave the impression of one of the best and most versatile defenders in his class, complete with next-level defensive instincts and fundamentals.
With the first two EYBL Sessions behind him, Andrews is pushing for his fifth star and a top-20 ranking.
Click here for a more in-depth scout on the Razorback commit.