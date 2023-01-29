The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) fell just short of the No. 17 Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) in a 67-64 loss inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Foul calls on the Hogs in the second half proved to be a big difference in the game, which set the Razorbacks back to 0-5 on the road this season.

Here are HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, stats, notes, quotes and much more from Arkansas' loss at the Bears on Saturday.