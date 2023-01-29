Takeaways, stats, notes from Arkansas' 67-64 loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) fell just short of the No. 17 Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) in a 67-64 loss inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.
Foul calls on the Hogs in the second half proved to be a big difference in the game, which set the Razorbacks back to 0-5 on the road this season.
Here are HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, stats, notes, quotes and much more from Arkansas' loss at the Bears on Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news