News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-29 06:30:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Takeaways, stats, notes from Arkansas' 67-64 loss at Baylor

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) fell just short of the No. 17 Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) in a 67-64 loss inside the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Foul calls on the Hogs in the second half proved to be a big difference in the game, which set the Razorbacks back to 0-5 on the road this season.

Here are HawgBeat's takeaways, observations, stats, notes, quotes and much more from Arkansas' loss at the Bears on Saturday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}