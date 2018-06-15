For the ninth time in school history, Arkansas has reached the College World Series. Its side of the bracket features Texas, Florida and Texas Tech.

Before play begins Sunday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three of those teams. We continue with Florida, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament…

Record: 47-19 (20-10 SEC)

For most of the season, the defending national champions were pretty much the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. Until getting swept by Mississippi State at the end of the regular season, Florida won 15 consecutive SEC series dating back to last season. The Gators ended up losing six of their final seven games before the NCAA Tournament, but that wasn’t enough to knock them out of the No. 1 overall seed.

Head coach: Kevin O’Sullivan (11th season)

During his tenure as Florida’s head coach, O’Sullivan has taken the Gators to heights they have never been before. This is their fourth consecutive trip to the College World Series and seventh in 11 years under O’Sullivan. They had made it only five times before he took over. O’Sullivan has a 495-227 overall record (.686) as the Gators’ head coach, with the highlight being a national championship win over LSU last season. Prior to taking the Florida job, he was an assistant at Clemson for nine years.

Postseason Journey

Gainesville Regional

Despite entering the NCAA Tournament having lost six of its last seven games, Florida got off on the right foot by cruising to a 13-5 win over Columbia and escaping with a 3-2 win over Jacksonville in the second game.

Needing one more win to reach the super regionals, the Gators gave up five runs in the third inning against Florida Atlantic, forcing a winner-take-all game. The Owls actually led 2-0 through three innings of that game before Florida put them away with a 5-2 victory.

Gainesville Super Regional

Game 1 of the super regional was hyped as a showdown between No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize and fellow first-rounder Brady Singer, but the Gators knocked the Auburn ace around, scoring six earned runs in five innings. Singer got off to a shaky start, but earned the win with 6 2/3 innings after settling in.

The second game was probably more like what people expected in the Mize-Singer game, as it was tied 1-1 through seven innings. The Tigers ended up winning 3-2 on a walk-off single to force a Game 3.

In the deciding game, Florida and Auburn needed extra innings. Florida finally won when a fly ball by Austin Langworthy bounced out of the right fielder’s glove and over the fence for a walk-off home run that sent the Gators to Omaha.

Previous Matchups

Arkansas lost a three-game series with Florida in Gainesville, Fla., early in its SEC slate and then beat the Gators at the SEC Tournament to make it a series split for the season. Here is a quick look back at those games:

March 23 – Arkansas 6, Florida 3

Just as they did in the SEC Tournament last season, the Razorbacks hammered Singer. Heston Kjerstad got things started with an RBI double and then Carson Shaddy followed with a two-run single that actually deflected off the Gators’ ace. Dominic Fletcher and Kjerstad also homered in the game and Singer was charged with six earned runs in seven innings.

Blaine Knight was solid for the Razorbacks, striking out 10 batters and allowing three earned runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 4-0 on the season.

March 24 – Florida 17, Arkansas 2

Florida evened the series in a big way. Isaiah Campbell failed to record an out in the second inning and the Gators scored 12 runs in the first three innings. The only thing that kept it from being a shutout was a two-run home run by Grant Koch in the fourth.

With such a large lead, Jackson Kowar put it in cruise control and gave Florida six innings in which he allowed only four hits – including Koch’s homer.

March 25 – Florida 5, Arkansas 4

The first of what became a trend, the Razorbacks dropped the rubber match in heartbreaking fashion. Nelson Maldonado broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Kjerstad and Fletcher led off the ninth inning with doubles, but only one of them scored. That meant the potential tying run was stranded in scoring position, despite there being no outs when he got there.

May 25 – Arkansas 8, Florida 2 (Hoover, Ala.)

Knight made his second start against the Gators at the SEC Tournament and this time beat their other first-round draft pick, Kowar. He allowed only one earned run in six inning to improve to 10-0 on the season, with Matt Cronin closing it out for his 11th save. Kowar, on the other hand, gave up four earned runs in six innings.

Offensively, Casey Martin started the scoring with a two-run home run – his third in two games – and Fleter and Jared Gates contributed RBI singles. However, the highlight was a two-out grand slam by Hunter Wilson, which gave Arkansas plenty of cushion.

Projected Starting Lineup

C – JJ Schwarz (sr.): .325/.404/.601, 16 2B, 12 HR, 46 RBI, 53 K/28 BB, 4-7 SB

1B – Brady Smith (fr.): .259/.321/.345, 4 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 35 K/10 BB, 2-2 SB

-OR-

1B – Keenan Bell (so.): .224/.301/.410, 11 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBI, 36 K/16 BB, 1-3 SB

2B – Blake Reese (jr.): .247/.369/.406, 16 2B, 5 HR, 43 RBI, 54 K/38 BB, 12-17 SB

3B – Jonathan India (jr.): .354/.500/.722, 12 2B, 3 3B, 20 HR, 48 RBI, 53 K/56 BB, 12-14 SB

SS – Deacon Liput (jr.): .291/.376/.493, 14 2B, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 45 K/27 BB, 9-14 SB

LF – Austin Langworthy (so.): .294/.408/.413, 10 2B, 4 HR, 28 RBI, 43 K/40 BB, 5-7 SB

CF – Nick Horvath (sr.): .270/.339/.422, 14 2B, 6 HR, 33 RBI, 53 K/18 BB, 6-9 SB

RF – Wil Dalton (so.): .266/.341/.560, 17 2B, 19 HR, 60 RBI, 70 K/24 BB, 8-12 SB

DH – Nelson Maldonado (jr.): .278/.369/.416, 10 2B, 8 HR, 40 RBI, 43 K/32 BB, 6-11 SB

When meeting with the media for an introductory press conference Friday, O’Sullivan said he is “hoping” Schwarz will be able to play in the College World Series after missing the last three weeks with a hand injury.

“He took batting practice for the first time on Tuesday and looked fine,” O’Sullivan said. “Whether he’s going to be able to play first or catch, I’m not quite sure yet. Obviously it’s still day to day.”

If Schwarz doesn’t play or is limited to first base, Jonah Girand will likely fill in at catcher, as he has done since his injury. He has only three hits during the NCAA Tournament, but all three have been home runs.

At first base, Smith and Bell have split time and neither have the numbers of Schwarz, so the veteran would be an upgrade – at least offensively – if he cannot catch.

The Ace

Despite his bad performance against Arkansas earlier this season, Brady Singer was dominant against pretty much everyone else. Playing in a loaded SEC, he went 12-1 with a 2.30 ERA, 107 strikeouts and only 21 walks in 101 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .187 against him, as well.

Those numbers have resulted in him being named to numerous All-SEC and All-America teams. Singer has already won the Dick Howser Trophy and is one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, both of which go to the best player in college baseball.

At one time, he was the projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2018 MLB Draft, but he ended up slipping to the 18th pick and going to the Kansas City Royals.

With him scheduled to pitch Sunday against Texas Tech, it is unlikely he’ll face Arkansas in Omaha. The Razorbacks are probably disappointed about that because they have scored 15 earned runs on 17 hits and four walks in 9 1/3 innings against Singer during his career.

No. 2 Ace

It is much more likely that Arkansas would face Jackson Kowar if it plays Florida on Tuesday. The junior right-hander has evolved into a very good No. 2 pitcher for the Gators, as evidenced by him going 33rd overall in the MLB Draft.

Both of his career appearances against the Razorbacks were the aforementioned games during the regular season and at the SEC Tournament. He went 1-1 in them, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 13 batters in 12 innings.

The Stud

When Arkansas traveled to Gainesville, Fla., back in March, Jonathan India was in the midst of a 24-game hitting streak. The Razorbacks didn’t do much to slow him down, as he went 6 for 9 and walked three times. Half of those hits went for extra bases, with one double, one triple and one home run.

India also homered against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. Including the last two years, he has hit safely in seven of eight games with the Razorbacks and has a .444/.545/.852 slash with seven RBIs and 10 runs in those games.

Arkansas isn’t the only team he put up big numbers against, though. He leads the Gators with a .354 batting average and 20 home runs. India is second on the team with 48 RBIs, has more walks (56) than strikeouts (53) and is 12 of 14 on stolen base attempts, as well.

That helped him be named SEC Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He was also tabbed a first-team All-American by Baseball America and a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Top Bullpen Arms

Fr. LHP Jordan Butler

-Stats: 28 G/4 GS, 6-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, .202 opp. avg., 56 K/24 BB, 50 1/3 IP

Jr. RHP Michael Byrne

-Stats: 34 G, 3-1, 15 SV, 1.59 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, .197 opp. avg., 60 K/5 BB, 56 2/3 IP

Fr. RHP Tommy Mace

-Stats: 24 G/6 GS, 5-0, 1 SV, 4.45 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, .261 opp. avg., 41 K/12 BB, 58 2/3 IP

In the MLB Draft

Seven Gators were selected in last week’s MLB Draft:

1 (5) – Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds

1 (18) – Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

1 (33) – Jackson Kowar, Kansas City Royals

8 (233) – JJ Schwarz, Oakland Athletics

10 (314) – Deacon Liput, Los Angeles Dodgers

14 (409) – Michael Byrne, Cincinnati Reds

25 (745) – Nick Horvath, Baltimore Orioles

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | Florida (national rank, out of 297 teams)

Batting average: .301 (13th) | .278 (94th)

Slugging percentage: .487 (8th) | .477 (14th)

On-base percentage: .397 (16th) | .373 (84th)

Home runs: 94 (4th) | 96 (3rd)

Runs/game: 7.2 (15th) | 6.7 (44th)

Stolen bases: 39 (t-210th) | 68 (t-77th)

ERA: 3.55 (29th) | 3.46 (22nd)

WHIP: 1.26 (20th) | 1.21 (8th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.1 (33rd) | 8.8 (51st)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.67 (23rd) | 2.87 (8th)

Fielding percentage: .972 (92nd) | .978 (22nd)