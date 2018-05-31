For the second straight year, Arkansas has earned the right to stay home for the postseason. The 2018 Fayetteville Regional features Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.

Before play begins Friday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three visiting teams. We finish the series with the No. 4 seed, Oral Roberts…

Record: 38-18 (24-6 Summit League)

Oral Roberts captured the Summit League’s regular-season and tournament titles this season. The Golden Eagles finished well ahead of second-place Western Illinois (14-12) and then crushed South Dakota State 11-3 in the tournament championship game on Saturday.

Head coach: Ryan Folmar (6th season)

This is Folmar’s fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament as Oral Roberts’ head coach. During that span, the Golden Eagles have averaged 40 wins per season and he’s been named the Summit League’s Coach of the Year all four times. Including his two seasons before that stretch, Folmar has a 215-129 record (.625). Prior to becoming the head coach, he was an assistant at ORU for nine seasons and, before that, had a five-year stint as an assistant at Oklahoma State, his alma mater.

Recent Postseason History

In two of its last three postseason appearances, Oral Roberts has been sent to the same regional as Arkansas. Considering the two schools are separated by only two hours, that isn’t too surprising.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were the No. 4 seed at the Fayetteville Regional and eliminated No. 3 seed Oklahoma State before getting knocked out by the Razorbacks. In the 2015 Stillwater Regional, they were the No. 3 seed and went 0-2 with one of their losses against Arkansas. Sandwiched between those trips was another 0-2 showing at the 2016 Fort Worth Regional.

Oral Roberts does have a good history at Baum Stadium, though. Back in 2006, the Golden Eagles swept through the Fayetteville Regional to advance to their only super regional. Their only appearance in the College World Series came in 1978, the year before Arkansas made it to Omaha for the first time.

Common Opponents

Missouri State

Oral Roberts was scheduled to play a home-and-home midweek series with Missouri State this season, but the game in Tulsa was cancelled because of weather. Instead, they played only one game in Springfield, Mo., with the Bears scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth and winning 6-5 on a walk-off walk.

The Razorbacks hosted Missouri State for a midweek game later in the season. The Razorbacks scored eight straight runs to overcome a four-run deficit and beat Missouri State 11-7.

Projected Starting Lineup

C – Riley Keizor (r-soph.): .284/.404/.388, 8 2B, 3 HR, 37 RBI, 35 BB/46 K, 1/2 SB

1B – Spencer Henson (soph.): .368/.440/.537, 7 2B, 9 HR, 54 RBI, 23 BB/52 K, 1/2 SB

2B – Nick Roark (sr.): .322/.411/.441, 10 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 31 RBI, 30 BB/34 K, 7/9 SB

3B – Cal Hernandez (r-jr.): .336/.437/.431, 12 2B, 2 HR, 33 RBI, 33 BB/41 K, 5/6 SB

SS – Harrison Smith (sr.): .271/.336/.458, 7 2B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 7 BB/37 K, 4/4 SB

LF – Andrew Pace (jr.): .319/.484/.429, 10 2B, 0 HR, 15 RBI, 31 BB/13 K, 1/1 SB

CF – Nick Rotola (r-sr.): .332/.372/.421, 11 2B, 2 HR, 22 RBI, 13 BB/51 K, 9/14 SB

RF – Trevor McCutchin (jr.): .208/.261/.321, 9 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 6 BB/37 K, 1/2 SB

DH – Noah Cummings (r-sr.): .323/.404/.547, 10 2B, 3 3B, 9 HR, 55 RBI, 25 BB/39 K, 6/7 SB

The Ace

For the second straight year, left-hander Miguel Ausua was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Year. The senior posted an 8-1 record with a 3.27 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 88 innings spread across 15 starts.

Those numbers are actually a slight step back from last season, when he went 11-3 with an impressive 1.65 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings.

If he pitches in Oral Roberts’ first game of the regional, Ausua will face Arkansas for the second time in as many years. In the opening game of the 2017 Fayetteville Regional, he threw 6 1/3 strong innings, allowing two runs – one earned – on eight hits and three walks while striking out six.

(EDIT: Oral Roberts is actually starting senior right-hander Justin McGregor, who is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 88 innings this season. He pitched in the elimination game against Arkansas last season and earned a no decision, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.)

The Stud(s)

Oral Roberts’ lineup also includes the two-time defending Summit League Player of the Year in Noah Cummings. He doesn’t have quite the same power as last season – only nine home runs compared to 15 – but he is still hitting .323, which is two points higher than his batting average in 2017.

In three career games against the Razorbacks, Cummings is just 2 for 11. However, one of those hits was a solo home run that gave the Golden Eagles the lead in an elimination game Arkansas eventually won.

It can be argued that Cummings wasn’t even Oral Roberts’ best player this season, though. Specter Henson led the Summit League with a .368 batting average and tied Cummings with nine home runs and had one fewer RBI with 54.

His only appearance against the Razorbacks last season came on the mound, where he threw two scoreless innings in the aforementioned elimination game. Henson has thrown only 1 2/3 innings this year.

Other All-Conference Honorees

With catcher Riley Keizor capturing the Summit League Newcomer of the Year award as a transfer from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M C.C., Oral Roberts swept the conference’s major awards.

Here is a look at all of the Golden Eagles’ all-conference selections…

First-team All-Summit

Spencer Henson – 1B

Nick Roark – 2B

Cal Hernandez – 3B

Noah Cummings – OF

Nick Rotola – OF

Riley Keizor – C

Miguel Ausua – SP

Justin McGregor – SP (15 G/14 GS, 6-1, 2.56 ERA, 83 K/32 BB, 88 IP)

Kyler Stout – RP (24 G, 2-2, 14 SV, 2.13 ERA, 42 K/11 BB, 25 1/3 IP)

Second-team All-Summit

Harrison Smith – SS

Josh McMinn – SP (15 G/14 GS, 6-5, 3.84 ERA, 66 K/36 BB, 75 IP)

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | Oral Roberts (national rank, out of 297 teams)

RPI: No. 3 | No. 131

Batting average: .299 (19th) | .285 (57th)

Slugging percentage: .484 (9th) | .408 (96th)

On-base percentage: .396 (21st) | .379 (60th)

Home runs: 84 (3rd) | 37 (t-139th)

Runs/game: 7.0 (22nd) | 6.2 (t-82nd)

Stolen bases: 35 (t-233rd) | 38 (t-218th)

ERA: 3.53 (29th) | 3.89 (63rd)

WHIP: 1.26 (24th) | 1.30 (44th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.4 (23rd) | 8.8 (50th)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.83 (12th) | 2.22 (88th)

Fielding percentage: .971 (115th) | .968 (166th)