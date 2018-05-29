For the second straight year, Arkansas has earned the right to stay home for the postseason. The 2018 Fayetteville Regional features Southern Miss, Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.

Before play begins Friday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three visiting teams. First up is the No. 2 seed, Southern Miss…

Record: 43-16 (23-6 C-USA)

Southern Miss won Conference USA’s regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Golden Eagles finished 2.5 games ahead of Louisiana Tech to capture the regular-season crown and then beat Florida Atlantic 12-3 in the C-USA championship game Sunday.

Head coach: Scott Berry (9th season)

This is Berry’s fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament as Southern Miss’ head coach. His team won a school-record 50 games and hosted a regional last year. Under his leadership, the Golden Eagles have finished no worse than third in the conference and have a 342-188-1 record (.645), with Berry winning three C-USA Coach of the Year awards. Prior to becoming the head coach, Berry was an assistant at Southern Miss for nine seasons.

Recent Postseason History

Despite hosting the Hattiesburg Regional last year, Southern Miss lost consecutive games against Mississippi State that would have sent it to the super regionals. In 2016, the Golden Eagles were the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional and won just one game before being eliminated.

It has been nine years since the last – and only – time Southern Miss advanced out of a regional. That season, 2009, the Golden Eagles reached the College World Series.

Common Opponents

Mississippi State

Southern Miss opened the season with a home sweep of in-state rival Mississippi State, outscoring the Bulldogs 23-6 to jump into the national rankings.

Later in the year, Arkansas traveled to Starkville, Miss., and did the opposite – getting swept with a one-run loss and a pair of two-run losses.

Alabama

In an early-season road midweek game, the Golden Eagles were shutout 3-0 and managed only two hits against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide played a three-game series at Baum Stadium, with the Razorbacks sweeping the games 7-3, 7-4 and 9-7.

Ole Miss

Southern Miss also played a pair of midweek games against Ole Miss, blowing an early 5-0 lead in a one-run loss on the road and getting blown out 11-3 at a neutral site a couple of weeks later.

The Rebels won two of three games against Arkansas in Oxford, Miss., with both of the Razorbacks’ losses coming by one run.

Charlotte

Two of the Golden Eagles’ games in the Conference USA Tournament were against Charlotte. They lost the first game 7-4 after giving up four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but bounced back with an impressive 6-0 win the following day to advance to the championship game..

Arkansas was scheduled to play a two-game midweek series against the 49ers, but rain led to the cancellation of one of the games. In their lone matchup, the Razorbacks committed three errors leading to three unearned runs in a 6-3 loss. A bright spot in that game was Barrett Loseke striking out eight of the 10 batters he faced before being relieved to save his arm for the weekend.

Projected Starting Lineup

C – Cole Donaldson (jr.): .244/.319/.300, 4 2B, 1 HR, 20 RBI, 17 BB/48 K, 1/5 SB

1B – Hunter Slater (jr.): .306/.390/.487, 10 2B, 10 HR, 52 RBI, 29 BB/67 K, 4/10 SB

2B – Matthew Guidry (soph.): .329/.451/.473, 11 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI, 32 BB/37 K, 6/7 SB

3B – Luke Reynolds (jr.): .400/.562/.727, 20 2B, 15 HR, 60 RBI, 63 BB/52 K, 8/9 SB

SS – LeeMarcus Boyd (sr.): .291/.343/.464, 17 2B, 7 HR, 40 RBI, 12 BB/28 K, 4/5 SB

LF – Gabe Montenegro (r-fr.): .304/.400/.401, 11 2B, 2 HR, 38 RBI, 28 BB/33 K, 4/8 SB

CF – Matt Wallner (soph.): .358/.486/.637, 12 2B, 16 HR, 66 RBI, 48 BB/51 K, 2/4 SB

RF – Mason Irby (sr.): .283/.388/.358, 9 2B, 1 HR, 33 RBI, 33 BB/31 K, 3/6 SB

DH – Daniel Keating (sr.): .306/.382/.528, 10 2B, 6 HR, 36 RBI, 9 BB/49 K, 8/10 SB

The Ace

Nick Sandlin was a very good pitcher the last two years, serving as a closer who racked up 20 saves with a respectable 2.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He also held opponents to a .206 batting average, averaged 2.53 strikeouts per walk and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Those numbers went up drastically this year as he entered the starting rotation and became the 2018 Conference USA Pitcher of the Year. Sandlin is 9-0 and leads the country in ERA (1.13) and WHIP (0.69). Opponents are hitting just .154 against him and he ranks seventh nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.93) and 11th nationally in strikeouts per nine innings (12.65).

MLB.com ranks Sandlin as the No. 164 overall prospect for the 2018 MLB Draft this summer. According to their scouting report, he throws five pitches from three different arm angles: four-seam fastball and curveball from an overhand slot, a two-seamer and slider from a sidearm slot and a changeup from a lower-three-quarters slot.

He has already won the Ferriss Trophy as the top college baseball player in Mississippi – a state that features two NCAA Tournament-bound SEC schools – and will likely be named an All-American by multiple outlets.

The Studs

Arkansas won’t have to worry about Sandlin because he is starting the Golden Eagles’ opening game against Dallas Baptist. Instead, the Razorbacks will have their hands full with a talented lineup that features a couple of big-time bats.

Third baseman Luke Reynolds, a transfer from Mississippi State, became the first player in Conference USA history to be named the league’s Player and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. He wasn’t a surprising pick considering he hit .400 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 60 RBIs.

His batting average is tied for ninth nationally, while his slugging percentage (.727) ranks fifth. On top of that, Reynolds isn’t afraid to take a free base, as evidenced by his NCAA-leading 63 walks.

Had it not been for Reynolds, teammate and reigning Freshman of the Year Matt Wallner would have been another great candidate for C-USA Player of the Year. Instead, he garnered first-team all-conference honors after hitting .358 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs as a sophomore. Those numbers rank fourth, first and second, respectively, in the conference.

Wallner is also a pitcher. His 7.98 ERA isn’t very impressive, but he does have a team-high six saves in 14 2/3 innings. He has accepted an invitation to join the 24-man USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer.

The Golden Eagles’ other honoree was Gabe Montenegro, who earned a spot on the C-USA All-Freshman team. He hit .304 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 38 RBIs.

Homecoming for Powell

The Fayetteville Regional will be a homecoming of sorts for Southern Miss right-hander Walker Powell, a redshirt sophomore from Fayetteville High. He played with current Razorbacks Carson Shaddy and Grant Koch.

After missing the entire 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the 6-foot-7 Powell has enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign. He is 7-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 innings. All 15 of his appearances have been starts, as he’s evolved into one of the Golden Eagles’ weekend starters.

If he does get a chance to pitch this weekend, it won’t be the first time he’s played at Baum Stadium. He was part of a state championship winning team at Fayetteville as a sophomore and state runner-up team as a junior.

Powers’ Return

Southern Miss’ No. 2 starter for most of the season has been junior left-hander Stevie Powers, but he did miss the final two weeks of the regular season with forearm tendinitis.

While he was resting, Powell moved into the No. 2 spot. However, Powers returned to action at the C-USA tournament by throwing seven strong innings in a win over UTSA. He allowed only two earned runs on four hits while striking out five.

If Arkansas and Southern Miss meet Saturday, Powers will likely be the Golden Eagles’ starting pitcher.

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | Southern Miss (national rank, out of 297 teams)

RPI: No. 3 | No. 40

Batting average: .299 (19th) | .304 (11th)

Slugging percentage: .484 (9th) | .469 (18th)

On-base percentage: .396 (21st) | .409 (5th)

Home runs: 84 (3rd) | 69 (t-15th)

Runs/game: 7.0 (22nd) | 8.1 (5th)

Stolen bases: 35 (t-233rd) | 52 (t-144th)

ERA: 3.53 (29th) | 3.55 (31st)

WHIP: 1.26 (24th) | 1.23 (17th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.4 (23rd) | 8.5 (80th)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.83 (12th) | 3.53 (2nd)

Fielding percentage: .971 (115th) | .972 (105th)