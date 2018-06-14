For the ninth time in school history, Arkansas has reached the College World Series. Its side of the bracket features Texas, Florida and Texas Tech.

Before play begins Sunday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three of those teams. We start with Texas, the No. 13 overall seed and the Razorbacks’ first opponent in Omaha…

Record: 42-21 (17-7 Big 12)

A five-game losing streak to teams that eventually earned top-five national seeds early in the season dropped Texas’ record to 9-9, but the Longhorns flipped a switch when they began Big 12 play. They have lost back-to-back games just three times since then and won the regular-season conference title. One of the three times Texas lost consecutive games was in the Big 12 Tournament, but it rebounded by sweeping through its regional and winning its super regional.

Head coach: David Pierce (2nd season)

Pierce was tasked with replacing legendary coach Augie Garrido, who was the winningest coach in college baseball history until this year, following the 2016 season. The Longhorns went 39-24 and made the NCAA Tournament in his first year before reaching the College World Series this year. Winning the regular-season Big 12 title helped him win the Big 12 Coach of the Year award this season. Prior to taking the job at Texas, Pierce was at Tulane for two years and Sam Houston State for three years, making the NCAA Tournament all five seasons. He had been an assistant at Rice and Houston before that.

Postseason Journey

Austin Regional

Texas was tabbed as the No. 13 national seed for the NCAA Tournament and hosted Indiana, Texas A&M and Texas Southern. It played all three teams once, winning each game.

DJ Petrinsky homered and David Hamilton stole home in a 10-0 opening win over the Tigers, Kody Clemens homered twice and had four RBIs in an 8-3 win over the Aggies and Clemens hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning in a 3-2 win over the Hoosiers to send the Longhorns to the super regionals.

Austin Super Regional

With No. 4 national seed Ole Miss losing its regional, Texas got to host a super regional, as well. Tennessee Tech actually won the first game 5-4, but lost the next two games.

Clemens had two RBIs – including a solo home run – in Texas’ 4-2 win Sunday and two hits – including another solo home run – in Texas’ 5-2 win Monday.

Previous Matchups

Arkansas swept a two-game midweek series with Texas at Baum Stadium early in the season. Here is a quick look back at those games:

March 13 – Arkansas 13, Texas 4

A huge inning was the difference in this game, as Arkansas hung seven runs in the third with the help of four walks and a three-run double by Jordan McFarland. The Razorbacks added four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Casey Martin, and a two-run double by Eric Cole for good measure.

Still a midweek pitcher at this point of the season, Kacey Murphy gave the Razorbacks six solid innings. His only blemishes were solo home runs allowed by Zach Zubia and Petrinsky. All of the Longhorns’ production came via the long ball, with Petrinsky adding a two-run bomb off Jacob Kostyshock in the seventh.

March 14 – Arkansas 7, Texas 5

The second game of the series was much closer. Texas actually struck first, using a couple of walks, a balk and a wild pitch to score two runs in the opening inning off Hunter Milligan.

Martin got one of those runs back with a solo home run in the second, but it wasn’t until the fourth inning that Arkansas took the lead. Two errors, three walks and three hits – highlighted by Evan Lee’s two-run single – propelled a four-run inning. The Longhorns made it a one-run game in the top of the eighth, but Hunter Wilson’s RBI single pushed the lead back to two and Matt Cronin closed it out for his second save of the season.

Common Opponents

In addition to those two games, Arkansas and Texas played three common opponents totaling eight games each. The Razorbacks went 5-3 against these three schools, while the Longhorns went 4-4.

LSU

On the second weekend of the season, Texas traveled to Baton Rouge, La., for a three-game series against LSU. After trailing all game in a 13-4 loss and blowing a five-run lead in a 10-5 loss, the Longhorns avoided the sweep by winning the series finale 11-1.

As is usually the case, the Tigers were a thorn in Arkansas’ side this season. The Razorbacks scored three runs in the eighth inning for a 5-4 series opening win, but dropped two straight two-run games. They met again in the SEC Tournament semifinals, with LSU coming out on top again by a score of 2-1.

Texas A&M

Former Southwest Conference and Big 12 rivals, Texas and Texas A&M played a single midweek game in College Station on April 10. Although the Aggies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, the Longhorns battled back to within one run, but left the bases loaded in the eighth and lost 6-5. They met again in the Austin Regional and Texas cruised to an 8-3 victory.

With the Aggies now a member of the SEC West, they play Arkansas annually and had to come to Baum Stadium this season. Like most visitors to Fayetteville this year, they got swept by the Razorbacks. Arkansas scored in the first inning of each game and won by a combined score of 18-7.

Texas Tech

Another former Southwest Conference member, Texas Tech is still in the same conference as Texas – the Big 12. They played three games in Lubbock at the beginning of May, with the Longhorns scoring four runs in the final three innings to win the rubber match 7-5 and take the series.

A week earlier, the Red Raiders came to Fayetteville for what was scheduled to be a two-game midweek series, but one game got cancelled because of bad weather. In their lone matchup, Arkansas scored all five of its runs in the first two innings and Barrett Loseke threw 4 2/3 perfect innings to close out a 5-1 win.

Projected Starting Lineup

C – DJ Petrinsky (jr.): .261/.346/.463, 10 2B, 9 HR, 28 RBI, 33 K/22 BB, 1-2 SB

1B – Jake McKenzie (sr.): .246/.341/.303, 8 2B, 14 RBI, 28 K/17 BB

2B – Kody Clemens (jr.): .356/.449/.745, 15 2B, 3 3B, 24 HR, 72 RBI, 46 K/40 BB, 5-8 SB

3B – Ryan Reynolds (so.): .252/.355/.378, 16 2B, 4 HR, 36 RBI, 56 K/19 BB, 1-2 SB

SS – David Hamilton (so.): .294/.404/.453, 7 2B, 6 3B, 5 HR, 36 RBI, 38 K/40 BB, 31-38 SB

LF – Masen Hibbeler (jr.): .256/.355/.380, 14 2B, 4 HR, 30 RBI, 60 K/35 BB, 13-15 SB

CF – Tate Shaw (r-jr.): .245/.349/.350, 13 2B, 4 3B, 22 RBI, 42 K/22 BB, 5-9 SB

RF – Duke Ellis (so.): .297/.403/.364, 4 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR, 27 RBI, 51 K/33 BB, 16-18 SB

DH – Zach Zubia (r-fr.): .277/.414/.502, 13 2B, 11 HR, 44 RBI, 63 K/46 BB, 1-1 SB

The Ace

Junior right-hander Nolan Kingham doesn’t have the best numbers this season, but he has been Texas’ Friday night starter all year. He earned that role after going 10-4 with a 2.84 ERA as a sophomore in 2017, when he selected to the All-Big 12 first team and named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list.

Although he’s had his moments, such as complete game wins against Kansas and TCU, he is just 8-4 with a 4.34 ERA. Kingham also has 77 strikeouts and 23 walks in a team-high 95 1/3 innings and opponents are hitting .301 against him.

In the super regional, Tennessee Tech knocked him around pretty good, scoring five earned runs on nine hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Just two days after throwing 95 pitches in that game, Kingham came out of the bullpen and recorded the final two outs of the Longhorns’ College World Series-clinching 5-2 victory, getting the Eagles to leave the bases loaded. It was his third save in four relief appearances this year.

The Stud

The hottest player in college baseball right now is Kody Clemens, the son of former Texas and MLB star Roger Clemens. Unlike his father, who was a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, Clemens does his damage at the plate.

In the Longhorns’ last 15 games, he is hitting .424 with 11 home runs and 22 RBIs. Throw in his four doubles and eight walks and he has a .485 on-base percentage and 1.051 slugging percentage.

For the season, Clemens has a .356/.449/.745 slash and leads Texas in all three categories, with the next highest among the regulars in each being .297/.414/.502. He also has a team-high 24 home runs, 72 RBIs and 58 runs.

Those numbers are among the best in the country, as he ranks second in home runs, third in slugging percentage and is tied for 10th in RBIs, and helped him win Big 12 Player of the Year – the first Texas player to win the award since 2007. He is also one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes Award and one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, both of which are given to the top player in college baseball.

Arkansas managed to limit him to two hits – a single and a double – and one RBI in eight at bats back in March.

Top Bullpen Arms

Jr. RHP Matteo Bocchi

-Stats: 20 G/4 GS, 4-1, 1 SV, 3.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, .248 opp. avg., 34 K/21 BB, 37 1/3 IP

R-Jr. RHP Andy McGuire

-Stats: 27 G, 1-2, 7 SV, 2.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, .200 opp. avg., 28 K/13 BB, 31 1/3 IP

R-Jr. RHP Parker Joe Robinson

-Stats: 20 G, 3-0, 1.17 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, .225 opp. avg., 30 K/7 BB, 30 2/3 IP

R-Jr. LHP Josh Sawyer

-Stats: 30 G, 1-0, 1 SV, 3.52 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, .210 opp. avg., 32 K/20 BB, 30 2/3 IP

In the MLB Draft

Five Longhorns were selected in last week’s MLB Draft:

3 (79) – Kody Clemens, Detroit Tigers

12 (352) – Nolan Kingham, Atlanta Braves

12 (370) – Chase Shugart, Boston Red Sox

16 (488) – Josh Sawyer, Chicago Cubs

28 (836) – Andy McGuire, Toronto Blue Jays

The Rivalry

With the two-game midweek sweep earlier in the season, Arkansas has now won its last three games against Texas. The Razorbacks also won a 2012 matchup with the Longhorns at the Houston College Classic.

That is Arkansas’ longest winning streak in the series, which dates back to 1902. Texas leads the all-time series 74-35, according to the Longhorns’ media guide. (The Razorbacks’ media guide has records dating back to only 1960.)

The 109 matchups make Arkansas the second-most common opponent outside of the Lone Star State for Texas in its history, trailing only Oklahoma.

From 1974 to 1991, the Razorbacks and Longhorns were rivals in the Southwest Conference and played at least three games each season. They met six times in five different seasons, which was tied for the most times Arkansas has played the same opponent in a single year until it played seven games against South Carolina this season.

This will be the fifth time the two teams have played each other at the College World Series. Despite losing two of three games during the regular season and both games at the SWC Tournament in 1979, Arkansas knocked off Texas 9-4 in its first trip to Omaha.

The Longhorns have won the other three games, including rallying from a seven-run deficit to beat the Razorbacks 8-7 in the 1985 semifinals. The other two games weren’t as close, with Arkansas losing 13-6 in 1987 and 13-2 in 2004.

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | Texas (national rank, out of 297 teams)

RPI: No. 3 | No. 22 (pre-NCAA Tournament)

Batting average: .301 (13th) | .272 (129th)

Slugging percentage: .487 (8th) | .435 (49th)

On-base percentage: .397 (16th) | .379 (59th)

Home runs: 94 (4th) | 62 (t-32nd)

Runs/game: 7.2 (15th) | 5.9 (105th)

Stolen bases: 39 (t-210th) | 78 (t-47th)

ERA: 3.55 (29th) | 4.09 (77th)

WHIP: 1.26 (20th) | 1.45 (128th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.1 (33rd) | 7.5 (193rd)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.67 (23rd) | 1.74 (188th)

Fielding percentage: .972 (92nd) | .977 (26th)